Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $53.12

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.12, but opened at $50.32. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $50.92, with a volume of 917 shares traded.

AMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36. The firm has a market cap of $928.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $1,840,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $502,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth $613,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

