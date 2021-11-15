Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,835.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,636.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

