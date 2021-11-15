Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

ALT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,598. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $443.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

