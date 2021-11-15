Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2227 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

