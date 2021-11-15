Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.