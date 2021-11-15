Amalgamated Bank Buys 301 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,073,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,113.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,089.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,128.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.49. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $900.84 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

