Amalgamated Bank Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 266.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,734 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Extreme Networks worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 785,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after purchasing an additional 539,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.77 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

