Amalgamated Bank Has $788,000 Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ichor were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICHR opened at $48.52 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.