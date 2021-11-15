Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 50.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTDR opened at $37.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

