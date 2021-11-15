Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after purchasing an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.45. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

In other news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,083 shares of company stock worth $1,133,805. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

