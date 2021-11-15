Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $37.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

