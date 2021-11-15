American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.27.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.02 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

