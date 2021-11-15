American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $25.16 on Monday. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Public Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

