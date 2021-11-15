AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in AMETEK by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,545,542 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $140.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.