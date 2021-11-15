Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Avient posted sales of $997.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 50.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,450,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $58.96. 5,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,745. Avient has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Avient’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

