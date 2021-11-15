Analysts Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.27). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24).

CRVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CRVS stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.93. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,109,644 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $6,757,731.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $15,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 719,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

