Analysts Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $677.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $677.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $656.85 million to $697.40 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $586.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.22. 1,448,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

