Analysts Anticipate Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.42.

ODFL stock traded up $8.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.38. 517,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,660. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $189.45 and a 52-week high of $361.60. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

