Analysts Anticipate Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Zymeworks stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 152.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,709,000 after buying an additional 586,264 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 21.2% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.