Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,474. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $75.15 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after buying an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after buying an additional 399,748 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

