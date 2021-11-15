Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). ContextLogic reported earnings per share of ($3.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WISH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.46.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 26,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $176,324.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,322.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,149,996 shares of company stock worth $7,435,792 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 120.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 403,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 261.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 37,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,155,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,834,125. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.