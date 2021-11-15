Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 710,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,039,000 after buying an additional 342,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 129,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after buying an additional 192,888 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 263,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,225. Criteo has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

