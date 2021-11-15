Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. Envista reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

NVST stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.79. 989,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. Envista has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 966.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 499.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

