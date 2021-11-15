Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.42 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $17.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.26 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $10.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $624.42. 1,059,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $424.09 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.35. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,027,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

