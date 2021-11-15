Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.92 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

