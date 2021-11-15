Analysts Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,430. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. OPKO Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.70.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 121,823 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,254,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

