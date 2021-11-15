Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $448.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.10 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $385.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.50.

KWR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $223.19 and a one year high of $301.99.

In other news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $5,460,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 61.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

