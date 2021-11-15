Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Umpqua reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. 41,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Umpqua by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after buying an additional 753,071 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after buying an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,087,000 after purchasing an additional 138,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Umpqua by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,872,000 after purchasing an additional 192,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

