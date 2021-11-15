Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pretium Resources (PVG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE: PVG) recently:

11/11/2021 – Pretium Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

11/10/2021 – Pretium Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$18.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$16.50.

11/9/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$18.50.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$18.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.91. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$18.57.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

