Analysts Set CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) PT at $18.52

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research firms have commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

COMM stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. 2,858,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,850,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,384 shares of company stock valued at $639,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CommScope by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

