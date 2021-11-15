Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $201.63

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,265. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

