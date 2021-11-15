Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Price Target at $104.50

Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

ITT stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74. ITT has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,424,000 after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ITT by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

