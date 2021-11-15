Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Price Target at C$3.95

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.95.

OGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

TSE OGI traded up C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$2.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,927,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,722. The firm has a market capitalization of C$890.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.