Analysts Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target at $102.14

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.14.

A number of research firms have commented on LOVE. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $406,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,094 shares of company stock valued at $27,027,253 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lovesac by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,028 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,889. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

