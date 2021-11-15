Analyzing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) & Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 5 3 0 2.22

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 5 3 0 2.22

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.35%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.34 $700.41 million $5.15 3.18

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 51.74% 6.98% 3.98%

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

