Analyzing Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Vornado Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.09 billion 14.24 $228.28 million $1.42 59.54 Vornado Realty Trust $1.53 billion 5.71 -$297.01 million ($0.62) -73.43

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -341.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Vornado Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Vornado Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63 Vornado Realty Trust 1 3 2 0 2.17

Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $80.14, suggesting a potential downside of 5.21%. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.26%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 21.47% 20.04% 5.50% Vornado Realty Trust -3.00% 1.79% 0.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Vornado Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes at the properties.The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets. Its other real estate and related investments include marketable securities and mezzanine loans or real estate. The company was founded by Steven Roth in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

