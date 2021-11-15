Analyzing Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) and Its Rivals

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS: KCLI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kansas City Life Insurance to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $523.91 million $15.17 million -135.94 Kansas City Life Insurance Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 4.45

Kansas City Life Insurance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance. Kansas City Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kansas City Life Insurance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Kansas City Life Insurance Competitors 575 1980 2231 83 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Kansas City Life Insurance’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kansas City Life Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out -337.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 11.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kansas City Life Insurance is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance -0.63% -0.36% -0.06% Kansas City Life Insurance Competitors 9.64% 7.15% 0.86%

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance rivals beat Kansas City Life Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales group life, dental, vision, and group disability products. The Old American segment covers individual insurance products designed as final expense products. The company was founded by J. H. North, S. E. Rumble, and William Warner on May 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

