Analyzing LightInTheBox (LITB) and Its Rivals

LightInTheBox (NYSE: LITB) is one of 41 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare LightInTheBox to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LightInTheBox and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A LightInTheBox Competitors 244 1101 3234 59 2.67

As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 19.43%. Given LightInTheBox’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LightInTheBox has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

LightInTheBox has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightInTheBox’s rivals have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LightInTheBox and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightInTheBox 3.19% 28.40% 9.79% LightInTheBox Competitors -6.83% -2.16% -0.91%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightInTheBox and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LightInTheBox $398.15 million $13.32 million 13.54 LightInTheBox Competitors $14.22 billion $633.81 million 184.90

LightInTheBox’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LightInTheBox. LightInTheBox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

