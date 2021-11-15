Analyzing Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) & QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -1,130.28% QAD 2.11% 11.90% 4.56%

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and QAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures $30,000.00 3,568.31 -$14.57 million N/A N/A QAD $307.86 million 5.97 $11.06 million $0.27 324.22

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.4% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rego Payment Architectures and QAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A QAD 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

QAD beats Rego Payment Architectures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control. The company was founded by Jo Webber and Pradeep Ittycheria on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners. The company was founded by Pamela Meyer Lopker in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

