Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANDHF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities started coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of ANDHF stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $38.44.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

