AnimalGo (GOM2) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a market cap of $12.75 million and $2.30 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

