Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $47.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 727.27%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $156,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.