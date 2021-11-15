Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

ARI stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

