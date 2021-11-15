Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Cap of $69.71 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $69.71 million and $6.78 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

