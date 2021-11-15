Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 53,318 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $847,223.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.