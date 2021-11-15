AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Down 8.2%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) dropped 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 31,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,693,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

APPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AppHarvest by 139.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

