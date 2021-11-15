Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 1,666.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70,753 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762,256 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,088 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLE. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

APLE stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

