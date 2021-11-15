Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

