Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,231 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Aptiv worth $121,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $170.50 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $107.64 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.73.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

