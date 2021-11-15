AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $617,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $897,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

SAVA stock opened at $68.80 on Monday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

